Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.
Halloween in Norwalk
Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.
Leafing through a binder filled with newspaper clippings, notes, photos and other items was a trip back in time for Norwalk Community Thanksgiving organizer Theresa Lehner of Norwalk.
Can you trace your roots back beyond your grandparents? Are you curious to know if your ancestors include a person of fame or major accomplishment, or are there only horse thieves and other miscreants?
The Brookwood Diversity Club, along with Well Youth Ministry of Ontario and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District translator Nidia Alcantar, hosted a benefit for Puerto Rican hurricane victims Saturday evening at the Wilton Community Center.
The Wilton Lions Club put on its annual Polka Fest on Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.
Kendall residents are more apt to see marshal Brandon Arenz on duty, as the village board increased his hours after meeting in a closed session Thursday.
The Royall School Board approved its levy Monday, agreeing to a $9.53 mill rate per $1,000 of property valuation.
Every other Saturday night on South Railroad Street in Kendall, a league of locals gathers to continue a tradition that’s been uninterrupted for 70 years.
Vernon County roads are in fair condition now, but about half are of the age at which “if we don’t bite the bullet now, we’ll be in a situation five to 10 years where they will be in trouble because we are not doing the long-term fix we should be doing,” Vernon County Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt said Oct. 18.
Ridgeville’s final planning commission meeting of the year invited public discussion on a number of amendments and revisions to town documents last Thursday.
The annual Colors of Kendall Autumn Ridge Tour and Festival was Saturday.
Five Royall alumni were honored at the Royall Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony and Alumni Social on Oct. 7.