Halloween in Norwalk

By | Posted November 2nd, 2017 |

Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.

  • Cause to celebrate! Despite lingering issues, Norwalk Community Dinner turns 20

    November 2nd, 2017
    Leafing through a binder filled with newspaper clippings, notes, photos and other items was a trip back in time for Norwalk Community Thanksgiving organizer Theresa Lehner of Norwalk.

    Solving mysteries at the Monroe County Local History Room

    November 2nd, 2017
    Can you trace your roots back beyond your grandparents? Are you curious to know if your ancestors include a person of fame or major accomplishment, or are there only horse thieves and other miscreants?

    Relief for Puerto Rico

    October 27th, 2017
    The Brookwood Diversity Club, along with Well Youth Ministry of Ontario and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District translator Nidia Alcantar, hosted a benefit for Puerto Rican hurricane victims Saturday evening at the Wilton Community Center.

    Wilton puts on Polka Fest

    October 26th, 2017
    The Wilton Lions Club put on its annual Polka Fest on Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.

    Kendall expands police hours

    October 25th, 2017
    Kendall residents are more apt to see marshal Brandon Arenz on duty, as the village board increased his hours after meeting in a closed session Thursday.

  • Royall certifies tax levy

    October 25th, 2017
    The Royall School Board approved its levy Monday, agreeing to a $9.53 mill rate per $1,000 of property valuation.

    70-year tradition endures at Kendall’s Fireball Lanes

    October 25th, 2017
    Every other Saturday night on South Railroad Street in Kendall, a league of locals gathers to continue a tradition that’s been uninterrupted for 70 years.

    Hewitt: Vernon County roads ‘in fair condition’ for now

    October 25th, 2017
    Vernon County roads are in fair condition now, but about half are of the age at which “if we don’t bite the bullet now, we’ll be in a situation five to 10 years where they will be in trouble because we are not doing the long-term fix we should be doing,” Vernon County Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt said Oct. 18.

    Ridgeville has final planning commission meeting

    October 25th, 2017
    Ridgeville’s final planning commission meeting of the year invited public discussion on a number of amendments and revisions to town documents last Thursday.

    Autumn revelers

    October 20th, 2017
    The annual Colors of Kendall Autumn Ridge Tour and Festival was Saturday.

    Five inducted into Royall Hall of Fame

    October 19th, 2017
    Five Royall alumni were honored at the Royall Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony and Alumni Social on Oct. 7.

