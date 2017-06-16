Hall roof deemed repaired in Ontario

Ontario Hat Luncheon slated for mid-July June 16th, 2017

by Laurie Erickson It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.

Kendall Housing Corporation begins effort to improve village housing June 16th, 2017

by County Line The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.

Echo Valley Hope to host documentarian June 16th, 2017

by County Line Echo Valley Hope, a rural Ontario nonprofit, will host documentarian Paulette Moore from 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center St., Viroqua, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Echo Valley Farm, E14604 County Hwy. F, Ontario.

