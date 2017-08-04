The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.
Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade
Senior menus for Elroy, Kendall, Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton
The monsoons have abated, the floodwaters have receded, and the communities along the Kickapoo and Baraboo rivers are still cleaning up the mess left by the deluge.
The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.
Vacation Bible School will be at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on South Ridge this year.
Many people at some point in their lives take care of family members as they face declining health, mobility problems or other issues.
The Ontario Public Library book group will discuss “The Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The following were winners in the Ontario Legion Auxiliary’s July 4 raffle:
After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.
The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.
Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”
If the theme is any indication, kids can keep cool at the “Operation Arctic” VBS planned for Aug. 14–18 at Mount Pisgah Church in rural Ontario.