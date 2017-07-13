Free Kendall concert set for July 26

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

The Kendall Lions Club and the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization (KAACO) will sponsor their annual Concert in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. 

  • Tickets on sale for Wilton theatrical production

    5 hours ago
    Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.

    Country music: An Ontario staple

    July 13th, 2017
    Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.

    Despite rain, Kendall construction mostly on track

    July 13th, 2017
    Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.

    Norwalk Village Board wrangles with residents over property lines

    July 12th, 2017
    Though Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting proceeded peacefully enough for quite some time, a dispute over property lines soon resulted in flaring tempers and raised voices.

    Norwalk Main Street flower basket stolen — and then returned

    July 12th, 2017
    Though a flower basket on Norwalk’s Main Street vanished Saturday night, later it was quietly and anonymously returned, a move in which a viral Facebook post likely played a role.

  • Wilton man arrested after driving on wrong side of the road

    July 12th, 2017
    Ontario police stopped a Wilton man driving on the wrong side of the highway June 23, arresting him on suspicion of operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.

    Fourth of July in Ontario

    July 7th, 2017
    Ontario hosted its annual Fourth of July celebration this week.

    Meet the voice that brought down the house

    July 5th, 2017
    J.P. Olson gently teased the crowd. "I understand you’re Lutheran,” she told them. “And Lutherans don’t clap.”

    Journal entry from Ridgeville: Meet Estaban Lozano, new citizen of the United States

    July 5th, 2017
    After leaving his home in Mexico, Estaban Lozano’s path went from working in the fields in California to doing landscape work for Culvers, Three Bears and Olive Garden in Wisconsin to becoming a United States citizen.

    Carnival, livestock exhibits and more will be offered at Elroy Fair

    June 22nd, 2017
    The 120th Elroy Fair will be from June 22–25 at Schultz Park south of Elroy.

    Hawk High Dairy hosts open barn

    June 22nd, 2017
    Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk hosted an open barn Thursday.

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Outgoing Wilton Village Board members recognized

    Earlier this summer, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely gave plaques to two outgoing Wilton Village Board members, thanking them for their support of the police department.

    Lyme disease support group meets July 28

    A Lyme disease support group for Vernon County and neighboring counties will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Hillsboro Public Library meeting room, 819 High Ave.

    Knights pound out 16 hits to cut Axemen 11–3

    Earning an 11–3 win, Norwalk hosted the Mauston Axemen on July 15.

  • Noticias

    Noticias
    Reporte policial de Norwalk para mayo
    Reporte policial de Ontario para abril
    Feria de la Herencia
    Clínica de vacunación
    Noche Comunitaria
