Free Kendall concert set for July 26

Tickets on sale for Wilton theatrical production 5 hours ago

by Gina Rae Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.

Country music: An Ontario staple July 13th, 2017

by Karen Parker Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.

Despite rain, Kendall construction mostly on track July 13th, 2017

by Sarah Parker Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.

