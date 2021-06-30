Free concerts will be performed in Avalanche

The West Fork Sports Club in Avalanche, Wis., will offer free concerts in the park in July.
Royall’s Marah Gruen and Alie Palamaruk finish the Panthers’ victory lap while holding the Division 3 state championship trophy.
Brookwood’s Dan Peterson edges Glenwood City’s Austin Nelson (right) and Augusta’s Ben Dickinsen) for second place in the 400 meter dash.
The Royall School Board met in closed session Monday to talk about an independent investigator’s findings on a harassment complaint, but it took no action after reconvening into open session.
After a one-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Elroy Fair made a reappearance from June 23–27
Bryce Gruen was brought in as Royall’s third pitcher of the game. Here, he jumps to make a late-game catch....
Masks are no longer required in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, but sanitation practices begun during the Covid-19 pandemic will remain in place, the board of education decided at its meeting June 15.
Fireworks for Wilton Fest, the village’s new summer celebration, will have a markedly larger budget than what was allotted for previous years’ festivals.
Almost three years have passed since a great flood wreaked havoc on Ontario and took the iconic Ontario Community Hall out of commission, and it appears FEMA now has finally settled on a reimbursement amount for the structure.
Royall’s Marah Gruen strides next to Brookwood’s Margarita Silva as Gruen edges ahead in the final lap of the 1,600-meter...
A graveside committal service was held Friday for Major General James G. Blaney at Glendale Cemetery in Kendall.
Though the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, the event was revived Saturday at MDS Dairy near Leon.