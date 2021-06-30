Free concerts will be performed in Avalanche

By | Posted June 30th, 2021 |

The West Fork Sports Club in Avalanche, Wis., will offer free concerts in the park in July.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • State champions: Royall girls track wins first-ever team title

    June 30th, 2021
    by

    Royall’s Marah Gruen and Alie Palamaruk finish the Panthers’ victory lap while holding the Division 3 state championship trophy.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood’s Peterson races to second-place berth

    June 30th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood’s Dan Peterson edges Glenwood City’s Austin Nelson (right) and Augusta’s Ben Dickinsen) for second place in the 400 meter dash.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall takes no action on harassment complaint

    June 30th, 2021
    by

    The Royall School Board met in closed session Monday to talk about an independent investigator’s findings on a harassment complaint, but it took no action after reconvening into open session.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Elroy Fair revived

    June 30th, 2021
    by

    After a one-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Elroy Fair made a reappearance from June 23–27

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall is conference, regional champs

    June 24th, 2021
    by

    Bryce Gruen was brought in as Royall’s third pitcher of the game. Here, he jumps to make a late-game catch....

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Masks now optional at N-O-W

    June 24th, 2021
    by

    Masks are no longer required in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, but sanitation practices begun during the Covid-19 pandemic will remain in place, the board of education decided at its meeting June 15.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton budgets $9,000 for fireworks

    June 24th, 2021
    by

    Fireworks for Wilton Fest, the village’s new summer celebration, will have a markedly larger budget than what was allotted for previous years’ festivals.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Payout for Ontario Community Hall may be set at $703,861

    June 16th, 2021
    by

    Almost three years have passed since a great flood wreaked havoc on Ontario and took the iconic Ontario Community Hall out of commission, and it appears FEMA now has finally settled on a reimbursement amount for the structure.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall girls crowned conference, regional champs

    June 16th, 2021
    by

    Royall’s Marah Gruen strides next to Brookwood’s Margarita Silva as Gruen edges ahead in the final lap of the 1,600-meter...

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Service held for Major Gen. Blaney

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    A graveside committal service was held Friday for Major General James G. Blaney at Glendale Cemetery in Kendall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    The return of the dairy breakfast

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Though the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, the event was revived Saturday at MDS Dairy near Leon.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘The Pioneers’ by David McCullough
    ‘Let Freedom Ring’: Ontario Fourth of July celebration to offer full slate of entertainment
    Deer baiting, feeding still prohibited in Monroe County
    Monroe County WIC to issue benefits
    Youth running group to meet in Wilton

    News
    Pop-up history display will be in Wilton, Norwalk
    Norwalk Municipal Court Report for June
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 21–27
    Eight home gardens and prairies will comprise KVR garden walk
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 14–20
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Kendall Public Library garden walk slated for July 17
    Ontario Public Library closed Saturday, July 3; Monday, July 5
    Wilton Public Library readers can continue to keep logs, earn prizes
    South Side News for July 1
    Senior menus for July 5–9

    Obituaries
    Francis (Frank) A. Benish
    Shirley J. Pressler
    Orlin Clark
    Deloris Elizabeth Budde
    Lucille Mae Breidenstein

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: A wolf in sheep’s clothing
    Letter to the editor: FEMA, DNR rules have long-term purpose
    Letter to the editor: Wilton should rise above us vs. them
    Wood Turtle Days: Background and history
    Letter to the editor: So many memories are connected to Ontario Community Hall

    Sports
    Brookwood Athletic Notes
    Panther girls’ season ends at regionals
    Area athletes gain momentum for state track and field
    Cashton tops Brookwood in regional play
    Falcon softball advances in regional play

  • Backtalk
    Zoom board meetings help promote transparency
    Dairy breakfasts have seen changes
    What’s the future of our food distribution system?
    Why are we suspicious of vaccines?
    Could the Ontario Community Hall have been saved?

    E-Edition
    July 1, 2021, print issue
    June 24, 2021, print issue
    June 17, 2021, print issue
    June 10, 2021, print issue
    June 3, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s

    School
    EMS volunteers visit Brookwood
    Royall kids awarded in Music K8 Cover Contest
    Royall names students of the month
    Brookwood senior parade
    N-O-W names students of the year