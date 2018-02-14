Fowl friends

Patient costs to rise under Norwalk’s ambulance plan 9 hours ago

by Sarah Parker When it opted for a less expensive ambulance service earlier this year, the Norwalk Village Board actually transferred some of the costs from local government to the patients, Wilton Ambulance Service director Jeremy Likely said in an interview with the County Line last week.

Terrorism charges filed against bar owner 9 hours ago

by Karen Parker Norwalk business owner Lucas Bender will face a pretrial conference Monday, March 5, after being charged with terrorism in January.

