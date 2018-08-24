Four local food businesses compete at state fair

By | Posted August 24th, 2018 |

Four local food producers participated in the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats & Treats Competition last week.

  • Drawn to contra dance: Ontario event to feature easily learned movements

    August 24th, 2018
    Hang on to your hat and polish up your shoes. You are about to learn to contra dance. Say what?

    N-O-W raises substitute pay

    August 24th, 2018
    In an effort to remain competitive with area school districts, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to raise substitute pay Aug. 13.

    Wilton makes payment on construction projects

    August 24th, 2018
    Wilton completed another step in its summer construction projects, making a $157,220 payment, its third this year, to Westby-based Badger Environmental and Earthworks on Aug. 13.

    Norwalk Lions host tractor pull

    August 16th, 2018
    The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual tractor pull last weekend.

    Two face meth charges after Kendall arrest

    August 16th, 2018
    Two face meth charges after Kendall arrest After a traffic stop, Kendall police arrested two people on methamphetamine charges Aug. 6.

  • Ontario’s public canoe landing isn’t so public after all

    August 16th, 2018
    The public canoe landing on the east side of the Kickapoo River in Ontario is not so public after all.

    A weekend of Wood Turtles

    August 9th, 2018
    Wilton hosted its annual Wood Turtle Days celebration last weekend, offering softball and volleyball tournaments, fireworks, races and children’s activities.

    Three men working Wood Turtle Days inflatables arrested on drug charges

    August 8th, 2018
    Facing drug charges, three workers for Thunder Showers, a Boscobel, Wis.-based company that supplied bouncy houses for Wood Turtle Days, were arrested Friday in Wilton.

    Norwalk’s blessing box

    August 8th, 2018
    Outside United Methodist Church in Norwalk is a blessing box, which was installed at the end of July.

    Scenes at the Monroe County Fair

    August 2nd, 2018
    Area youth gathered at the Monroe County Fair last weekend, exhibiting a variety of skills.

    Royall students no longer can leave campus for lunch

    August 2nd, 2018
    Breaking with a longstanding practice, the Royall School Board decided July 23 to start closing its campus during lunch hour.

