Former Monroe County Sheriff Pete Quirin revealed last week that current sheriff’s candidate Jeremy Likely was accused of misconduct while Likely worked as a jailer under him.
Former sheriff levels criticism against Likely
The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet Friday, giving out awards and reviewing the year’s accomplishments.
Community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Ontario Community Hall, which was moved from Goose Island near La Crosse to Ontario in 1938.
The Brookwood Junior and Senior High School music department hosted its spring concert Monday
After a one-year hiatus, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve has revived an event for trail runners: The Tromp & Chomp Trail Run will be Saturday, May 12.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District approved a range of 2018–19 wage increases and contracts at its meeting April 16, including the following.
The Royall School Board changed up its officer positions at its meeting Monday.
Alyssa Ottum (front) heaves a shovel load of snow from the field as she and the rest of the Brookwood softball team try to uncover their diamond following last weekend’s snowfall.
Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting erupted in accusations that left board president Mike Wiedl not only defending his behavior at a recent election recount, but also the question of his place of residence.
The Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and those involved with the Richland Center Sister City Project believe that the warm weather that we know as “spring” will eventually come to the area, and therefore they plan to go ahead with their annual Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will host its annual Community Night on Friday, May 4, at the middle school gym at Brookwood.
Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely is mounting a run for Monroe County Sheriff, setting up at least a two-way contest for this summer’s partisan primary.