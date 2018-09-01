Flood coverage: Ontario Village Board calls emergency meeting, talks about town’s future

By SARAH PARKER | County Line Editor

Calling an emergency meeting, the Ontario Village Board gathered Wednesday to assess the flood damage to village-owned buildings and have a preliminary talk on the possibility of moving Ontario’s downtown.

Like most residents and business owners whose properties were damaged in the flooding, the Village of Ontario has no flood insurance. (High premiums and substantial deductibles deter most from purchasing the coverage.)

At present, Board President Mark Smith’s best estimate is the municipality-owned properties sustained about $1 million in damages. The village’s destroyed squad car likely will be covered by insurance, and it’s possible that damage in the Ontario Public Library building also would be covered, as the sump pump had failed during a power outage. The police-office carpeting was ruined in that building and will be replaced with tile.

Otherwise, the village is without insurance, and it could be some time before Ontario receives FEMA money, if at all. Just last month, the village received a $4,700 FEMA check to help with damages sustained during the July 2017 flood.

“You can’t expect to necessarily get anything,” Smith said.

The village faces expenses related to road and utiity work, equipment repair and replacement, and building restoration.

Board members also urged residents and business owners to call 211 soon and report a dollar amount reflecting the cost of repairs, adding that the figure could be modified later.

The meeting room at the Ontario Fire Station on State Street is serving as an information center for village residents and business owners. There, other supplies are available to residents as well.

Ontario Fire Station/village offices

The State Street municipal building, which was built on an elevation to prevent flood damage, had about 18 inches of water in it last week. The main priority, Smith said, was to get clerk/treasurer Terri Taylor’s office “operational.” Nearly everything in Taylor’s office was destroyed, including a computer, paperwork, file cabinets and furniture. For the time being, village checks, including payroll, will be done by hand.

Both the men’s and women’s bathrooms were damaged, and the women’s bathroom needs a new toilet and sink. Additionally, the village plans to purchase wainscoting to cover the damaged drywall in the meeting room.

Once the heavy rains and flooding end, the fire department also will assess which of its equipment needs repair or replacement.

Ontario Community Hall

Suffering by far the most damage, the Ontario Community Hall’s structural integrity is in question. About 4 1/2 feet of water entered the building, causing the skate-room floor to collapse, the coatroom floor to bow, and floor boards to buckle in the main part of the hall. Most of the kitchen had to be stripped to the studs, though a few sinks could be saved.

A structural engineer will look at the building, giving an informal assessment of the damage. Right now, the priority is to dryout the building and protect it from the elements.

Board member Doug Broxham noted that the foundation piers likely were compromised, and Kevin Bauman of Ontario suggested that the floor joists were now sitting in the mud below and the rim joists were rotting, adding that the floor was held together only by the tongue-and-groove wood flooring.

Broxham did say that he would support saving the hall if at all possible.

“That’s the hub of this town. We can’t lose the hall,” he said.

As those in attendance talked about enhancements unrelated to the foundational problems, Bauman reminded them of the futility of doing other repairs and upgrades until the foundation’s soundness was determined.

“If you don’t have a good foundation, you don’t have anything,” he said.

Adding that he also had an attachment to the building, Bauman said, “If you have a hole in your pocket, you sew it up; you don’t keep putting money in it.”

Scott Lind, an electrical engineer from rural Ontario, suggested it would cost perhaps $125,000 just to get the hall back to the state it had been in before the flooding.

Moving downtown?

Some very preliminary discussion was devoted to moving Ontario’s downtown south, with the village purchasing land behind the former Meca Sportswear building and creating a Tax Increment Finance district to fund the infrastructure (streets and utility work).

Wayne Wallace, owner of Wildcat Auto on Highway 33, indicated that he already planned to move his business.

The board intends to continue the discussion at its regular meeting Monday.