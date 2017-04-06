Fire destroys shed in Norwalk

Kendall selects contractor for new sewer plant April 6th, 2017

by County Line The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.

New boards elected in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgeville April 6th, 2017

by Sarah Parker Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.

He flew every plane they had April 6th, 2017

by Al Zdon Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s

Kickapoo to offer lifeguard class starting April 23 April 6th, 2017

by County Line A lifeguard/CPR course will be offered at Kickapoo High School starting April 23.