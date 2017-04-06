Fire destroys shed in Norwalk

Fire damaged a shed at the Muehlenkamp farm in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon, destroying a Chevy pickup truck, lawnmowers, a wood splitter, a generator and various tools in the process.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
  • Kendall selects contractor for new sewer plant

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.

    New boards elected in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgeville

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.

    He flew every plane they had

    April 6th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s

    Kickapoo to offer lifeguard class starting April 23

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    A lifeguard/CPR course will be offered at Kickapoo High School starting April 23. 

    Work progresses on town of Wilton quarry

    April 6th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    On a cold and rainy Monday, Brandon Lende scooped up a stray beer bottle on the gravel driveway for the town of Wilton quarry and pitched it in the back of his Milestone Materials pickup truck.

  • N-O-W hosts Family Reading Night

    April 6th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its biennual Family Reading Night on Thursday.

    Royall building projects to start this spring

    April 3rd, 2017
    by

    Royall business manager Jeff Lankey told the board of education at its meeting Monday that he was confident the district would have enough money to complete its array of building projects this year.

    Kendall Fundfest

    March 30th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-30-2017.jpg

    The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    UW-L to host Latin American Film Festival

    March 30th, 2017
    by

    Five Latin American films will be screened during the fourth-annual Latin American Film Festival, which is set for several days in mid-April at the Brian and Lori Hesprich Auditorium (Graff Main Hall) at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

    Vernon County to offer WIC renewals

    March 30th, 2017
    by

    The Vernon County Health Department will offer Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program appointments and benefit renewals at the following locations.

