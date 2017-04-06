Fire damaged a shed at the Muehlenkamp farm in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon, destroying a Chevy pickup truck, lawnmowers, a wood splitter, a generator and various tools in the process.
Fire destroys shed in Norwalk
The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.
Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.
Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s
A lifeguard/CPR course will be offered at Kickapoo High School starting April 23.
On a cold and rainy Monday, Brandon Lende scooped up a stray beer bottle on the gravel driveway for the town of Wilton quarry and pitched it in the back of his Milestone Materials pickup truck.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its biennual Family Reading Night on Thursday.
Royall business manager Jeff Lankey told the board of education at its meeting Monday that he was confident the district would have enough money to complete its array of building projects this year.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Five Latin American films will be screened during the fourth-annual Latin American Film Festival, which is set for several days in mid-April at the Brian and Lori Hesprich Auditorium (Graff Main Hall) at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The Vernon County Health Department will offer Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program appointments and benefit renewals at the following locations.