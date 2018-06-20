Father’s Day in Wilton

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

The Wilton American Legion hosted a Father’s Day chicken dinner on Sunday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • July 4 festival to include celebration of Ontario Community Hall’s 80th year

    17 hours ago
    by

    The Ontario Community Club will host a big Fourth of July week in honor of the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall, home of numerous celebrations and events over the years.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Return of The Place? Maybe.

    17 hours ago
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board heard welcome news Thursday night in the form of a request for a building permit for The Place.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Septic-field issue bubbles up again

    17 hours ago
    by

    The old issue of septic fields and the Amish is back in play, as the Wisconsin’s legislature postponement of three-year inspections is about to end.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    After late start, Wilton pool opens for season

    June 20th, 2018
    by

    Opening Monday after a main repair, the Wilton Swimming Pool might have had its latest start date in its 52-year history.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Charges dismissed in Eness case

    June 20th, 2018
    by

    The Vernon County District Attorney’s office dismissed charges against rural Ontario man Luke Eness last week.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Kids fish for free

    June 15th, 2018
    by

    The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual kids’ free fishing day Sunday

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton implements facade-improvement program

    June 15th, 2018
    by

    Through a new community-development program, owners of downtown buildings in Wilton may now apply for façade-improvement funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W superintendent expects balanced budget

    June 15th, 2018
    by

    Reviewing early figures, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop predicted the district would have a balanced budget for 2018–19.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario dispute still unresolved: Luke Eness’ arrest may still result in prosecution

    June 15th, 2018
    by

    A controversy from March popped up again at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.The uproar centered on Luke Eness’ arrest at the Fastrip,

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New Elroy Fair barn will be dedicated Saturday, June 23

    June 15th, 2018
    by

    The Elroy Fair Board will host a dedication ceremony for its new cattle barn at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23 (during the Elroy Fair), at Schultz Park.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Farmers market offered in Ontario

    June 7th, 2018
    by

    Ontario is celebrating the things we all enjoy at its new weekly farmers market, according to organizer Dena Eakles of rural Ontario.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Extra
    Rustic Raft Rally slated for July 28 at KVR
    Monroe County farm tour set for June 30
    Benefit for BHS grad slated for July 8 in Ontario
    N-O-W summer-recreation schedule 2018 (updated June 14)
    Couleecap has zero-percent vehicle loans

    News
    County GOP revs up party members
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 11–17
    New exhibit to open at history room
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s named to Top 20 Critical Access Hospital list
    Tavern league donates to Elroy Food Pantry

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    On Campus
    South Side News for June 14
    Senior menus for June 18–22
    Ontario Public Library raffle underway
    South Side News for June 7

    Obituaries
    Lucille Fern Delaney
    Elizabeth G. “Betty” Flock
    Dr. Merlyn Edward Eckelberg 
    Lawrence “Larry” James Sendra
    Robert Walter Gernetzke

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Immigration has positive effect in N-O-W area
    Book review: Louise Penny sustains sleight of hand in ‘Still Life’
    Letter to the editor: Our spoiled-brat president needs a time out
    Editorial cartoon
    Gale Course review: ‘Music Made Easy’

    Sports
    Brookwood athletic notes
    Royall defeats Hillsboro at regional final
    Brookwood names athletes of the month for May/June
    DeWitt, Nelson are BHS athletes of the year
    Nelson finishes career with two podium stops

  • Backtalk
    Do our current events require ‘A Modest Proposal’?
    A local newspaper meets its end
    Who were the Odd Fellows?
    Act 67 changes how we control development
    N-O-W School District puts on great Community Night

    E-Edition
    June 21, 2018, print issue
    June 14, 2018, print issue
    June 7, 2018, print issue
    May 31, 2018, print issue
    May 24, 2018, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909
    Unidentified one-room, rural school
    Hotel White: Ontario establishment once served as summer home for science-fiction writer
    Spring Valley, c. 1935

    School
    Royall hosts its Health and Wellness Day
    Brookwood students raise money for K9 unit
    RMS gives concert
    Royall sponsors trap team
    N-O-W names Falcon Five winners