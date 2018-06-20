The Wilton American Legion hosted a Father’s Day chicken dinner on Sunday.
Father’s Day in Wilton
The Ontario Community Club will host a big Fourth of July week in honor of the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall, home of numerous celebrations and events over the years.
The Norwalk Village Board heard welcome news Thursday night in the form of a request for a building permit for The Place.
The old issue of septic fields and the Amish is back in play, as the Wisconsin’s legislature postponement of three-year inspections is about to end.
Opening Monday after a main repair, the Wilton Swimming Pool might have had its latest start date in its 52-year history.
The Vernon County District Attorney’s office dismissed charges against rural Ontario man Luke Eness last week.
The Wilton Rod & Gun Club hosted its annual kids’ free fishing day Sunday
Through a new community-development program, owners of downtown buildings in Wilton may now apply for façade-improvement funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Reviewing early figures, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop predicted the district would have a balanced budget for 2018–19.
A controversy from March popped up again at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.The uproar centered on Luke Eness’ arrest at the Fastrip,
The Elroy Fair Board will host a dedication ceremony for its new cattle barn at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23 (during the Elroy Fair), at Schultz Park.
Ontario is celebrating the things we all enjoy at its new weekly farmers market, according to organizer Dena Eakles of rural Ontario.