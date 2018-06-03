Ontario is celebrating the things we all enjoy at its new weekly farmers market, according to organizer Dena Eakles of rural Ontario.
Farmers market offered in Ontario
Ontario is celebrating the things we all enjoy at its new weekly farmers market, according to organizer Dena Eakles of rural Ontario.
The Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Valley Hill Farm in rural Kendall.
Rachel (Kiel) Lyga, a Wilton native and a 1995 Royall High School graduate, designed one of the Bucky Badgers for Madison’s “Bucky on Parade” art display.
Area villages hosted Memorial Day remembrances on Monday.
Royall's graduation was Saturday morning.
Brookwood seniors celebrated the end of high school at graduation ceremonies Friday.
In keeping with the village’s general theme of 2018, the Ontario Community Club has chosen “Celebrate the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall” as this year’s parade theme.
Memorial Day services will be offered Monday.
Royall High School put on its annual pops concert May 11, performing tunes from Broadway.
Ontario police uncovered a drug laboratory at 402 Division Street on Friday afternoon, May 18.
Eileen Bautista, Cindy Juarez and Bethany Baker sing at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on May 3.
Neighbors squared off against Bob Dippen of rural Wilton at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, meeting in a showdown over the Dippen family’s plan to use a Kickapoo Heights Subdivision residence as a group home.