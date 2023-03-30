Election 2023: Town of Whitestown

Challenger Mona Spohn and incumbent Douglas Delling will appear on the ballot April 4 for the Town of Whitestown Board.

  • N-O-W hosts last referendum informational session

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District officials met with the public Saturday at an informational session focusing on the school’s $24.9 building referendum, which will be on the ballot April 4.

    A musical medley

    Brookwood music department presented its student showcase concert Thursday, featuring solo-and-ensemble contest entries. 

    Royall to pay $49K to former superintendent | Gruen made claim for back vacation pay

    Royall’s board of education approved an agreement Monday with former Superintendent Mark Gruen to pay him $49,230 for 100 days of unused vacation time.

    Election 2023: Village of Wilton

    Challenger Missy Coldren and incumbent Jameel Evans will vie for the Wilton Village Board president spot April 4. Also, incumbents Lorrie Bever and Sid Thayer, along with challengers Cindy O’Rourke, Jen Wallman, Hank Erdman and Jennifer Thompson, will compete for three board spots.

    Election 2023: Village of Ontario

    Incumbents John Hansen and Sue Rego and challengers Dylan DeWitt and Amber McElhose will compete for three spots April 4 on the Ontario Village Board.

  • Election 2023: N-O-W Board of Education

    Incumbent Julie Radke and challenger Anna Allison will compete for a spot April 4 on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Board of Education.

    Election 2023: Royall Board of Education

    Incumbent Tom Trepes and challenger Melissa Murray will vie for a spot April 4 on the Royall School District Board of Education.

    Uncontested candidates will appear on the ballot

    The following uncontested candidates will appear on the ballot in local races. 

    Royall’s second state run

    The Royall boys basketball team marked its second trip to state in program history and its first since 2010, competing in the WIAA state tournament on March 17. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 52–42 in the semifinals.

    Back on stage

    Singing during the school’s spring concert March 16, Brookwood student Danica Lee performs a solo as the high school choir give its rendition of the spiritual “Wade in the Water.” 

    Merger complete: F&M Bank of Kendall and Ergo Bank brought together

    Ergo Bank has announced that Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall (F&M Bank of Kendall), with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has merged with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon, and Poynette.

