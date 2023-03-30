Election 2023: Royall Board of Education

Election 2023: Town of Whitestown 11 hours ago

by County Line Challenger Mona Spohn and incumbent Douglas Delling will appear on the ballot April 4 for the Town of Whitestown Board.

Election 2023: N-O-W Board of Education 11 hours ago

by County Line Incumbent Julie Radke and challenger Anna Allison will compete for a spot April 4 on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Board of Education.

Uncontested candidates will appear on the ballot 11 hours ago

by County Line The following uncontested candidates will appear on the ballot in local races.

Royall’s second state run March 23rd, 2023

by County Line The Royall boys basketball team marked its second trip to state in program history and its first since 2010, competing in the WIAA state tournament on March 17. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 52–42 in the semifinals.

Back on stage March 23rd, 2023

by County Line Singing during the school’s spring concert March 16, Brookwood student Danica Lee performs a solo as the high school choir give its rendition of the spiritual “Wade in the Water.”

