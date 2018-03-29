One of the two Royall incumbents retained a spot during the Tuesday election, but a challenger secured the second.
Election 2018: Walz, Waterman win Royall race
In a reversal of recent trends, Royall School District health insurance costs will drop by 2.5 percent, the board of education learned at its meeting Monday.
Although few candidates are drawn to village-board races in recent years, Norwalk finds itself in the position of having six candidates for three positions.
The Ontario Public Library hosted its Best of the British Isles fundraiser Saturday. [...]
The Royall School District will have a contested board-of-education race Tuesday, when incumbents Doug Waterman and Ryan McKittrick will face off against challengers Doug Rogalla and Raye Walz.
The new, roughly $38,000 addition on the Norwalk Public Library now is in use, resulting in double the space for the facility.
The outcome of an Ontario arrest, Vernon County Circuit Court issued a guilty verdict Feb. 14 to 32-year-old Terry Maconaghy of Reedsburg for operating while under the influence as a third-time offender.
The Vernon County Circuit Court entered a diversion agreement on behalf of Beverly Jordon of Ontario on March 2.
A Kendall woman was sentenced in a child-enticement case in Monroe County Circuit Court earlier this month.
Auctioneer Ken Brandau (left) selects a high bidder during an auction at the Kendall Lions Club’s Fundfest on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
A conflict between father and son Tor and Luke Eness of rural Ontario and Ontario Police Chief Phil Welch boiled over at Monday’s village board meeting.
To help offset operating costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant, the Kendall Village Board agreed Monday to raise sewer rates starting with the April billing.