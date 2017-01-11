Eight nominated for four spots on Wilton Village Board

Wilton may have ample competition for its April village board election, as its Monday caucus resulted in six candidates for three trustees’ seats and two for the president’s position.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve hosted its annual Winter Festival on Saturday.
At its meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board continued exploring ways to remedy a leaking roof over the remodeled Ontario Community Hall kitchen.
A tour last Friday with State Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) proved to be a bumpy ride.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s annual Winter Festival is set for Saturday, Jan. 7.
Sparta police arrested former Kendall marshal Richard Laxton on Monday on charges of fraud against a financial institution, identify theft–financial gain and misdemeanor theft, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
UPDATED DEC. 27: Monroe County police have released the name of the woman who died in the town of Glendale accident as Elexus Harris, 22, of Avoca, Wis.
A board refused Wednesday to approve parole for a Lexington, Ky., man who insisted he hadn’t meant to stab his boyfriend, a Norwalk native, “so many times.”
Wildcat Mountain State Park near Ontario will host its annual candlelight ski and hike from 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Royall High School and Royall Middle School students gave their winter concert Dec. 12. Above: McKenzie Baeseman, Emma Herek and Nick Strait, pictured in the foreground, were a few of the soloists
‘Tis the season to think about those in need, and in the spirit of Christmas, two local food pantries could use a little help.