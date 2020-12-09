Downtown Norwalk building demolished

Demolition of Ontario Community Hall delayed; FEMA buyouts approved 20 hours ago

by County Line The Ontario Village Board heard some good news at its Monday meeting, when clerk Terri Taylor told the board that just prior to the meeting, she had received an email indicating that FEMA had approved buyouts for the nine properties damaged in the 2018 flood.

Wilton Village Board’s mask requirement approved on second try 20 hours ago

by County Line Though a similar measure had failed in November, a repeat motion to require masks at Wilton Village Board meetings met with board approval on Monday by 4–2.

Crawford, Richland, Vernon counties start study on well water 20 hours ago

by County Line Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties recently embarked upon a study of well-water quality following release of the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology (SWIGG) study results.

Counties to collaborate in manure-storage ordinance update 21 hours ago

by County Line Following a discussion in which almost 40 DNR employees, Vernon County Land Conservation committee members and staff members and about 20 interested citizens discussed recent manure-related fish kills in Vernon County, the Land Conservation Committee made a big decision.

