Concept plan for Ontario school

Engineering firm Vierbicher Associates has created the concept plan for the former Ontario Elementary School property.

  • KVR to celebrate 20th annual Winter Festival

    December 30th, 2019
    The first weeks of the winter season will offer a chance to get out and experience a﻿ wealth of Wisconsin wonders.

    Ontario Community Club to offer picnic meal at Wildcat 

    December 29th, 2019
    The Ontario Community Club is partnering with the Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park to provide a winter picnic meal.

    Songs of Noel

    December 23rd, 2019
    Brookwood Junior/Senior High School hosted its winter concert Dec. 16.

    Royall to do HVAC upgrades for $250,000﻿

    December 23rd, 2019
    Starting an endeavor projected to cost the Royall School District about $250,000, the board of education decided Dec. 16 to replace 14 unit-vent heaters at the high school.

    Wilton Village Board OKs range of motions

    December 23rd, 2019
    The Wilton Village B﻿oard approved an assortment of motions at its meeting Dec. 9, including the following:

  • Royall kids perform seasonal tunes

    December 19th, 2019
    Royall Elementary School hosted its winter concert and art show Monday.

    Christmas in Ontario

    December 19th, 2019
    The Ontario Community Club hosted a Christmas celebration Saturday in the Ontario Public Library basement.

    Wilton performers embrace reason for the season

    December 19th, 2019
    The Wilton Community Christmas Concert, whose theme was “Jesus is the Reason,” was Sunday afternoon.

    Cut in SNAP benefits could place burden on food pantries

    December 19th, 2019
    A booming stock market, low unemployment and low inflation should be signs of a robust economy. At least that is what we are told.

    Ontario gets estimates for repairs to old grade school

    December 12th, 2019
    Approving a list of estimates that likely will total about $100,000, the Ontario Village Board moved forward on Monday with its plans to repair the former Ontario Elementary School building and renovate it into a community hall.

    Norwalk Village Board addresses lack of board members for Norcrest Apartments

    December 12th, 2019
    When the Norwalk Village Board had its monthly meeting Tuesday night, there was quite a bit of uncertainty regarding who is running the show at Norcrest Apartments, an affordable housing facility designated for the elderly.

