Celebrating the Fourth

By | Posted July 11th, 2018 |

Kyle Flaten of Ontario performs at the village’s Fourth of July talent show on July 3.

  • Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 25 to July 8

    July 12th, 2018
    by

    Brian Marion of Wyoming, Mich., was traveling eastbound on County Highway NN in the town of Sterling, driving a motorcycle, when he struck a deer.

    Kendall addresses children’s dangerous play

    July 12th, 2018
    by

    Responding to allegations that a group of children have been taking part in risky behavior, the Kendall Village Board considered amending an ordinance regarding motorized vehicles on Monday, but instead decided that the matter should be referred to social services.

    Wilton/Norwalk ambulance dispute still unresolved

    July 12th, 2018
    by

    With board president Mike Wiedl and two trustees absent, the Norwalk Village Board whipped through a short agenda Tuesday evening.

    Ontario proceeds with community hall repairs

    July 12th, 2018
    by

    With funds approaching $15,000, the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to move ahead on exploring the options for repairing the sagging southwest corner of the Ontario Community Hall and the tilting floor in the hall’s old cloakroom.

    Ontario hires new library director

    June 28th, 2018
    by

    April Arndt has accepted the position of library director. She will be start Monday, July 9.

  • Wilton tractor pull is July 8

    June 28th, 2018
    by

    The Wilton Sportsmen’s Club will host its annual tractor pull on the village’s Main Street at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8.

    Hillsboro newspaper now Royall’s official publication

    June 28th, 2018
    by

    Because its official publication, the Messenger of Juneau County, closed earlier this month, on Monday the Royall School Board chose the Hillsboro Sentry Enterprise to fill that role.

    July 4 festival to include celebration of Ontario Community Hall’s 80th year

    June 21st, 2018
    by

    The Ontario Community Club will host a big Fourth of July week in honor of the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall, home of numerous celebrations and events over the years.

    Return of The Place? Maybe.

    June 21st, 2018
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board heard welcome news Thursday night in the form of a request for a building permit for The Place.

    Septic-field issue bubbles up again

    June 21st, 2018
    by

    The old issue of septic fields and the Amish is back in play, as the Wisconsin’s legislature postponement of three-year inspections is about to end.

    Father’s Day in Wilton

    June 21st, 2018
    by

    The Wilton American Legion hosted a Father’s Day chicken dinner on Sunday.

