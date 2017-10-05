Brookwood’s homecoming bash

By | Posted 23 hours ago |

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District celebrated its homecoming last week, offering a parade in Norwalk on Friday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Is your managed-forest-law contract ironclad? Think again, says this man

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    When Dave Wester retired from a career with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, he returned from out West to his native state and purchased 48 acres near Elroy.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Music, classic cars and tractors, wine-tasting among myriad Colors of Kendall offerings

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    International philanthropist to run in Rails to Trails Marathon

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood Diversity Club initiates benefit for Puerto Rico

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario bar reports cash theft

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Royall tax levy projected to drop

    September 27th, 2017
    by

    Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New roof, new plans for one of Ontario’s oldest buildings

    September 26th, 2017
    by

    Contractors installed a rubber roof at the former TNT Grocery building at Garden and Main streets in Ontario last week.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    BHS graduate cycles in Great Lakes Challenge

    September 26th, 2017
    by

    If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Work underway on Norwalk Public Library addition

    September 26th, 2017
    by

    Construction is progressing on the Norwalk Public Library’s 32-by-32-foot addition, which will double the size of the facility.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    St. Luke’s to host annual hymn sing Oct. 14

    September 26th, 2017
    by

    Do you love old country churches, beautiful fall scenery, and singing old hymns? If so, the perfect day awaits you.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ridgeville revisits non-metallic mining ordinance

    September 20th, 2017
    by

    On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Local Weather

  • Latest

    Kendall man in single-vehicle accident

    A Kendall man was involved in a single-vehicle accident east of Hillsboro on Tuesday, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears.

    Panthers bounce back with big win at Cashton

    Coach Ryan Olson and the Royall football team understand that they have plenty to play for in the final weeks of the 2017 regular season.

    Gathering on the hill

    Area musicians gathered at the Sod Buster farm in rural Kendall on Saturday to perform primarily gospel music.

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    Your right to know: Are officials giving out too much information?
    Editorial cartoon

  • Pictures from the Past
    J.T. Steinke General Store, Wilton
    Wilton ambulance, early 1980s

  • Backtalk
    What is Hefner’s legacy?

  • Archives