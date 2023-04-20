Brookwood principal resigns

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

Brookwood Principal Angela Funk’s tenure with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will end June 13, as the board of education accepted her resignation at its meeting Monday. 

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Brookwood teams get in games before weather shift

    10 hours ago
    by

    Before an April snowstorm brought back winter conditions Monday, the Brookwood teams got in a few games last week. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall retools building project

    10 hours ago
    by

    Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million building referendum in April 2022, the total guaranteed maximum price came in at $11,952,780, or $1,052,780 over the original amount, according to a handout that Kraemer Brothers, the district’s contractor, presented at a school board meeting April 4. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario Village Board meeting closes agenda in under an hour; outgoing President Mark Smith honored

    April 13th, 2023
    by

    A long agenda was dispatched in just under an hour at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Two arrested in Norwalk on drug charges

    April 13th, 2023
    by

    Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton approves new policies on code of conduct, public comments

    April 13th, 2023
    by

    At its last meeting with its current makeup of board members, the Wilton Village Board approved two new policies Monday, setting in place guidelines for public comments and board member conduct. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Up in smoke: Multi-million-dollar scheme crushes Kendall’s dreams

    April 6th, 2023
    by

    The plan was grandiose in scope. It would have brought hundreds of jobs, a huge boost to the property tax base, and even more prosperity to the village of Kendall than it had seen since it was a hub for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad 125 years ago. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Vlasak named Kendall Citizen of the Year

    April 6th, 2023
    by

    The Kendall Lions Club named Lynette Vlasak its Citizen of the Year at its Fundfest on Saturday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W hosts last referendum informational session

    March 30th, 2023
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District officials met with the public Saturday at an informational session focusing on the school’s $24.9 building referendum, which will be on the ballot April 4.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A musical medley

    March 30th, 2023
    by

    Brookwood music department presented its student showcase concert Thursday, featuring solo-and-ensemble contest entries. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall to pay $49K to former superintendent | Gruen made claim for back vacation pay

    March 30th, 2023
    by

    Royall’s board of education approved an agreement Monday with former Superintendent Mark Gruen to pay him $49,230 for 100 days of unused vacation time.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Election 2023: Village of Ontario

    March 30th, 2023
    by

    Incumbents John Hansen and Sue Rego and challengers Dylan DeWitt and Amber McElhose will compete for three spots April 4 on the Ontario Village Board.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Monroe County Mental Health Coalition celebrates Mental Health Month
    Scrap-It Day set for April 22
    Elroy celebrates Easter
    Motorcycle accident on Sandhill Road results in fatality
    Monroe County highway weight restrictions end April 17

    News
    Shovelmen to speak in Norwalk
    History program on Fort McCoy expansion set for May 11
    Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy to offer continuous garage sale
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 10–16
    Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton frolic with the Easter bunny
  • [Advertisement.]

  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    Ontario Public Library to show ‘A Man Called Otto’
    South Side News for April 20
    Senior menus for April 24–28
    Wilton Public Library to host activities
    Ontario Public Library story times offered each Monday

    Obituaries
    Richard “Dick” R. Berendes
    Thomas D. Bradley
    Kim A. Oium
    Sandra A. Summerfield
    Eugene Orvis Peterson

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: What is abortion?
    Letter to the editor: Kelly’s win in Monroe County should have been headline
    Letter to the editor: More people need to actively advocate for peace
    Your Right to Know: End Wisconsin’s secretive ‘pocket veto’
    Letter to the editor: Vote yes for N-O-W referendum

    Sports
    Falcon baseball, softball blank early-season opponents
    Brookwood names athletes of the month
    N-O-W hosts Dennis Kelly Memorial Youth Wrestling Tournament
    Local wrestlers go to state
    Royall girls end season with Blair-Taylor

  • Backtalk
    Hemp mania has unhappy ending at local level
    Supreme Court race is indeed the nastiest and most expensive
    It’s time to assess women’s future and past
    Wilton is among towns that have a history of drag
    With Hulu series, furor over ‘The 1619 Project’ continues

    E-Edition
    April 20, 2023, print issue
    April 13, 2023, print issue
    April 6, 2023, print issue
    March 30, 2023, print issue
    March 23, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house

    School
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    Brookwood’s Powell receives Kohl Scholarship
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    N-O-W Battle of the Books
    N-O-W students in quiz bowl