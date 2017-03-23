At last week’s regular Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District meeting, Principal Brad Pettit announced that Addison Arndt had been named valedictorian; and Sawyer Ellsworth, salutatorian.
Brookwood names valedictorian, salutatorian
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students worked on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects on Friday.
The Wilton Village Board last week approved its own municipal ordinance on drug possession.
Kendall continues to make headway on its new wastewater-treatment plant.
Tuesday night’s Norwalk Village Board meeting generated more questions than answers.
Ontario will no longer administer its own community development block grant funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Trivia question of the week: Ya’ll remember the “The Beverly Hillbillies” featuring the misadventures of Jed, Daisy May, and Ellie May Clampett as they attempted to blend their backwoods Ozark background with Hollywood?
The Cat in the Hat recently visited Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School.
It is once again time for the Elroy Lions Club’s annual Radio Days Weekend.
How do you write a thank-you note to the family of someone whose death gave you life?
That was the challenge Marv Johnson of Ontario faced after a recent liver transplant.
Brookwood students will bring Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” to life this weekend.