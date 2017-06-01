Bike Me fun ride is this weekend on Elroy-Sparta State Trail

Posted June 1st, 2017

In conjunction with the DNR’s free-pass weekend, local organizations and businesses will host the Bike Me Fun Ride this weekend on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.

Comments are closed.

  • A day of remembrance

    June 1st, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Jun-1-2017.jpg

    Local American Legion posts hosted their Memorial Day programs Monday.

    Local Memorial Day services slated

    May 25th, 2017
    by

    The following Memorial Day services will be offered.

    Teen killed in hunting accident was ‘devoted to agriculture’

    May 25th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-May-25-2017.jpg

    Brookwood student Logan Ferries died in a hunting accident in rural Ontario on Sunday morning.

    Royall performs pops concert

    May 19th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Fri-May-19-2017.jpg

    At the Royall Pops Concert on Friday night, the high school band and choir members group together for a photo during intermission.

    N-O-W to look at forming virtual school

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District may consider adding a virtual school to its academic offerings, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

  • Clifton passes ordinance regarding horse-manure road deposits

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    “We were getting so many complaints, we had to do something,” Town of Clifton Clerk Mary Cook said to justify the board’s resolution banning the deposit of horse manure on town roads.

    Spring frolic

    May 11th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-May-11-2017.jpg

    Laila Welter, Elizabeth Curtis and Lucy Tirado Lopez pose at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on Thursday.

    Norwalk approves library expansion

    May 11th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-May-11-2017.jpg

    Norwalk’s small public library is poised to double in size in 2017.

    Work starts on new Kendall wastewater treatment plant

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    Work began on the village’s new, roughly $4 million wastewater treatment plant Monday.

    Norwalk gets cost on new reservoir

    May 10th, 2017
    by

    The new Norwalk Village Board members, Katie Vian and Damian Dinger, along with Mike Wiedl, who returned for another stint as village president after a one-term hiatus, took their seats Tuesday night and faced a barrage of questions, accusation and general bad news.

