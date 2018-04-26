BHS FFA hosts banquet

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Royall School Board changed up its officer positions at its meeting Monday.

Alyssa Ottum (front) heaves a shovel load of snow from the field as she and the rest of the Brookwood softball team try to uncover their diamond following last weekend’s snowfall.

Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting erupted in accusations that left board president Mike Wiedl not only defending his behavior at a recent election recount, but also the question of his place of residence.

April 18th, 2018

The Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and those involved with the Richland Center Sister City Project believe that the warm weather that we know as “spring” will eventually come to the area, and therefore they plan to go ahead with their annual Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m.