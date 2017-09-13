BHS FFA collecting for Harvey victims

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

The Brookwood FFA has started “Socks and Sentiments for Houston,” a project to help people in the surrounding areas of Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey. 

  • Artistry and censorship: Father, son to show artwork in Pump House exhibit ‘BANNED: Art Inspired by Banned Books’

    16 hours ago
    In a convergence of the visual and literary arts, two local men’s pieces will be among those featured at a Pump House exhibit, “BANNED: Art Inspired by Banned Books,” through November.

    Ontario may get grant for new municipal well

    17 hours ago
    Ontario Village Board members got good news at their Monday meeting, learning that the village was tentatively eligible for $636,740 in funding for a new municipal well.

    Juvenile driver cited for underage consumption

    September 13th, 2017
    A juvenile female driver was cited for underage consumption and violation of the absolute-sobriety law Sept. 2 on the north side of Ontario, according to Ontario police reports.

    Program on community-rights movement slated for Sept. 19

    September 13th, 2017
    An introduction to the community-rights movement will be offered from 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.

    Rails-to-Trails Marathon marks 10 years

    September 13th, 2017
    The 10th annual Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Norwalk Village Park.

  • Kendall marks Labor Day

    September 7th, 2017
    The Kendall American Legion put on its annual Labor Day celebration last weekend.

    Kendall hosts gathering, all-school reunion

    September 7th, 2017
    A part of the village’s Labor Day celebration, the Kendall All-School Reunion and Gathering was Saturday night at the Kendall Community Hall.

    Ontario man arrested for third-offense drunk driving

    September 6th, 2017
    Ontario police arrested Phillip Wallace of Ontario early Sunday on multiple charges, most of them related to alcohol.

    Wilton Fall Harvest Fest slated for Oct. 14

    September 6th, 2017
    Fall is fast approaching, and plans are being made for Wilton’s Fall Harvest Fest, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.

    Kendall Labor Day parade results

    September 6th, 2017
    The results of this year’s Kendall Labor Day parade are the following.

    Ontario’s Country Jam and Dance set for Sept. 15

    September 6th, 2017
    Ontario country musician Tor Eness has a new initiative: He plans to start offering a monthly Tor’s Country Jam and Dance, with the first one set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ontario Community Hall.

