Autumn revelers

The annual Colors of Kendall Autumn Ridge Tour and Festival was Saturday.
Five Royall alumni were honored at the Royall Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony and Alumni Social on Oct. 7.
In an effort to help the people of Houston, Texas, after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the Brookwood FFA started a socks and sentiments collection program to send socks and notes of support to Houston.
At its Monday meeting, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave raises, a decision that had been delayed in tandem with the two months’ overdue state biennial budget.
The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week.
Norwalk hosted its annual Rails-to-Trails Marathon on Sunday, offering a marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail between Norwalk and Sparta.
Police Chief Philip Welch said at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting that he had received reports of prowlers in the area.
An assortment of power tools and a basketful of brass water meters were stolen from the Village of Kendall shop last week, Public Works Director David Gruen told the village board at its meeting Monday.
Augmenting his duties and taking on a dual role, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely became director of the Wilton Ambulance Service on Oct. 1.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District celebrated its homecoming last week, offering a parade in Norwalk on Friday.
When Dave Wester retired from a career with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, he returned from out West to his native state and purchased 48 acres near Elroy.
The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.