Royall’s Paige Britzman and Molly Crneckiy leap off the bench in celebration as the Panthers take a lead at Necedah on Feb. 14.
A leap for victory
Any hope the Ontario Village Board had of the DNR accepting 1970s floodplain maps likely was washed away Tuesday, when Michelle Staff, DNR water-regulation zoning specialist, told the County Line that the old maps were not, as the village had alleged, old Army Corps maps.
It is no small quirk of fate that on March 26, 2018, FEMA and the DNR called together stakeholders in the Kickapoo Valley watershed with the hope of gathering enough information to persuade FEMA to update its study of the watershed and possibly release new flood maps.
Local musicians performed at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
A new tax incremental finance (TIF) district could serve as a funding mechanism to restore flood-damaged Ontario, village board president Mark Smith said at the board’s meeting Monday.
Community members gathered at Sparta City Hall on Feb. 4 to hear the Department of Natural Resources’ assessment of damage to area bike trails that had been sustained during the severe storms and floods between Aug. 17 and Sept. 17.
Enrollment in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District dropped 14 students from January 2018, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop at Monday’s board of education meeting.
Do county boards have any responsibility to aid smaller municipalities within their borders when they have been struck by a weather disaster?
A public information session concerning the April Monroe County advisory referendum on increasing taxes to cover debt payments on a new Monroe County nursing home will be at Brookwood High School
Taking on an extra duty, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely plows Walker Street in Wilton after Monday’s snowstorm.
We have heard about the 100-year flood and the 500-year flood. But what will this last one be known as? Part of that is up to us.
Ontario buyouts not a sure thing County Line Publisher Emeritus The good news is that every Ontario property affected by the August 2018 flooding will be eligible for a FEMA