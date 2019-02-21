A leap for victory

DNR won’t accept old floodplain maps February 21st, 2019

by Karen Parker Any hope the Ontario Village Board had of the DNR accepting 1970s floodplain maps likely was washed away Tuesday, when Michelle Staff, DNR water-regulation zoning specialist, told the County Line that the old maps were not, as the village had alleged, old Army Corps maps.

Six months before deluge, DNR/FEMA zeroed in on Kickapoo Valley watershed February 21st, 2019

by Karen Parker It is no small quirk of fate that on March 26, 2018, FEMA and the DNR called together stakeholders in the Kickapoo Valley watershed with the hope of gathering enough information to persuade FEMA to update its study of the watershed and possibly release new flood maps.

Singing on a Saturday February 17th, 2019

by County Line Local musicians performed at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

Ontario considers TIF as means to mitigate damage February 14th, 2019

by Sarah Parker A new tax incremental finance (TIF) district could serve as a funding mechanism to restore flood-damaged Ontario, village board president Mark Smith said at the board’s meeting Monday.

