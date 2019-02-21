A leap for victory

By | Posted February 21st, 2019 |

Royall’s Paige Britzman and Molly Crneckiy leap off the bench in celebration as the Panthers take a lead at Necedah on Feb. 14.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • DNR won’t accept old floodplain maps

    February 21st, 2019
    by

    Any hope the Ontario Village Board had of the DNR accepting 1970s floodplain maps likely was washed away Tuesday, when Michelle Staff, DNR water-regulation zoning specialist, told the County Line that the old maps were not, as the village had alleged, old Army Corps maps.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Six months before deluge, DNR/FEMA zeroed in on Kickapoo Valley watershed

    February 21st, 2019
    by

    It is no small quirk of fate that on March 26, 2018, FEMA and the DNR called together stakeholders in the Kickapoo Valley watershed with the hope of gathering enough information to persuade FEMA to update its study of the watershed and possibly release new flood maps.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Singing on a Saturday

    February 17th, 2019
    by

    Local musicians performed at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario considers TIF as means to mitigate damage

    February 14th, 2019
    by

    A new tax incremental finance (TIF) district could serve as a funding mechanism to restore flood-damaged Ontario, village board president Mark Smith said at the board’s meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Repairing area bike trails is slow-going, costly

    February 14th, 2019
    by

    Community members gathered at Sparta City Hall on Feb. 4 to hear the Department of Natural Resources’ assessment of damage to area bike trails that had been sustained during the severe storms and floods between Aug. 17 and Sept. 17.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • N-O-W’s enrollment declines

    February 14th, 2019
    by

    Enrollment in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District dropped 14 students from January 2018, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop at Monday’s board of education meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Should the Vernon County Board aid flood-ravaged communities?

    February 7th, 2019
    by

    Do county boards have any responsibility to aid smaller municipalities within their borders when they have been struck by a weather disaster?

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Information session on Monroe County referendum will be offered at Brookwood

    February 7th, 2019
    by

    A public information session concerning the April Monroe County advisory referendum on increasing taxes to cover debt payments on a new Monroe County nursing home will be at Brookwood High School

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Winter’s plenitude

    January 31st, 2019
    by

    Taking on an extra duty, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely plows Walker Street in Wilton after Monday’s snowstorm.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Rebuilding Ontario after the flood of 2018

    January 31st, 2019
    by

    We have heard about the 100-year flood and the 500-year flood. But what will this last one be known as? Part of that is up to us.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario buyouts not a sure thing

    January 26th, 2019
    by

    Ontario buyouts not a sure thing County Line Publisher Emeritus The good news is that every Ontario property affected by the August 2018 flooding will be eligible for a FEMA

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘Dreams from My Father’ by Barack Obama
    UW Extension Cattle Feeders Workshop slated for Feb. 27
    KVR to offer program on stress
    Book review: ‘Down a Dark Road’ by Linda Castillo
    Book review: ‘The Call of the Wild’ by Jack London

    News
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board member honored
    Norwalk police report for February
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 11–17
    Kendall Expo
    Wilton blood drive is Saturday, Feb. 9

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Kendall Lions Club seeks nominations for citizen of the year
    Ontario preschool story time set for Feb. 27
    Wilton Public Library offering online access to Mango Languages learning program
    On Campus
    South Side News for Feb. 21

    Obituaries
    Jerry D. Eckelberg
    John “Jack” Warsaw
    Mary Lynn (Grant) Strait
    Jeremy Suhr
    Raymond “Ray” Lyle Nauman

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Background on Ho-Chunk funds
    Editorial cartoon
    Your right to know: Obey law on public employee records
    Letter to the editor: New generations, please grab the torch
    Letter to the editor: ‘The Hollow Men’

    Sports
    Royall girls dash Necedah’s title hopes
    Gjefle, McKittrick qualify for state
    Royall bests Brookwood with efficient shooting
    Brookwood girls end regular season with loss
    Three named Brookwood athletes of the month

  • Backtalk
    A look at the new, proposed federal budget
    Gallatin could serve as model for today’s politicians
    Students: Consider running for school board
    ‘Positive’ outlook on Ontario flood damage is tough to muster
    Glimpses of kindness this Christmas

    E-Edition
    Feb. 21, 2019, print issue
    Feb. 14, 2019, print issue
    Feb. 7, 2019, print issue
    Jan. 31, 2019, print issue
    Jan. 24, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    The magnificent Miller Circus of Wilton
    Norwalk, early 20th century
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909
    Unidentified one-room, rural school

    School
    Brookwood to present Brothers Grimm play
    Brookwood students in quiz bowl
    N-O-W hosts invention fair
    Royall students sample locally grown vegetables
    Holidays in Whoville