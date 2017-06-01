More than 3,500 people turned out for the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at Mlsna East Town Dairy near Cashton.
A day for a dairy breakfast
Ontario police arrested a Reedsburg man May 27 after determining that he had been driving a motorcycle while intoxicated.
Local American Legion posts hosted their Memorial Day programs Monday.
In conjunction with the DNR’s free-pass weekend, local organizations and businesses will host the Bike Me Fun Ride this weekend on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
The following Memorial Day services will be offered.
Brookwood student Logan Ferries died in a hunting accident in rural Ontario on Sunday morning.
At the Royall Pops Concert on Friday night, the high school band and choir members group together for a photo during intermission.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District may consider adding a virtual school to its academic offerings, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
“We were getting so many complaints, we had to do something,” Town of Clifton Clerk Mary Cook said to justify the board’s resolution banning the deposit of horse manure on town roads.
Laila Welter, Elizabeth Curtis and Lucy Tirado Lopez pose at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on Thursday.
Norwalk’s small public library is poised to double in size in 2017.