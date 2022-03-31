A 15-year-old Wilton male sustained injuries March 19 after a firearm exploded while in his hands at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club.
15-year-old hurt after gun explodes while in hand
An Ontario woman faces a disorderly conduct charge after allegedly throwing a pail of oil over her victim’s vehicle in January.
Royall presented two Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Bert Grover Child Advocacy Awards at its regular meeting Monday.
Music and history lovers will have an opportunity to combine their passions on Wednesday, April 6, with Music Night in Cashton.
Village board races in three local villages will have no competition April 5.
Kendall Lions Club member Alice Brandau dons an auction item at the club’s FundFest at the Kendall Community Hall on Saturday night.
Jestee Tainter and Katelyn Lee perform a "Concert Duet in Three Movements – Movement 1 Processional" as Brookwood presents a Pops Concert on March 17 with solo and ensemble performances.
Gary “W.D.” Finke and his wife Rochelle met over a butcher block at a meat processing plant in Phoenix, Ariz., back in the 1980s. The two complemented each other — Rochelle was a wrapper and W.D. was a cutter.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson and Board of Education President Justin Arndt have found no evidence that a female staff member had sexually assaulted a female student, as district resident Ruth Ehlert of Norwalk stated at the school board meeting March 14.
Though their names will be on the ballot April 5, two Wilton Village Board candidates do not intend to serve if elected.
Attorney George Wilbur’s efforts with the Wisconsin DNR may have finally had some effect.
Ayawyn Conner (left) and Danica Lee were among the 20 Brookwood speakers who took part in a Mini-District Forensics Meet on March 12 at Brookwood.